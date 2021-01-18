NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of North Texas men and women charged in connection with the deadly riot at the nation’s capitol on January 6 continues to grow.

Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, was arrested by the FBI on January 15. He is accused of obstruction of justice and unlawful entry.

Court documents don’t allege Reffitt was inside the Capitol, but that he was in a restricted area of the grounds.

Video from outside the Capitol building on the day of the riot appears to show Reffitt wearing a blue jacket and helmet and being maced by an officer.

With a search warrant in hand, FBI agents went to Reffitt’s home on January 16. While there they spoke with members of his family — a juvenile daughter and adult male son — who said the 48-year-old threatened them both with violence if they turned him in to the authorities. He allegedly told them if they did anything to assist with his arrest he would “do what he had to do” for the country.

According to court papers, the son also said Reffitt admitted to being in Washington on January 6 and that he “stormed the Capitol.”

CBS 11 News has confirmed as of 2:00 p.m. Monday, Reffitt is still in custody.

MORE FROM CBSDFW