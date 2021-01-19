FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police issued a missing child notice Tuesday night, Jan. 19, for 16-year-old Kimora Harrison.
Harrison was last seen in the 1200 block of Nicole Way in Fort Worth.
Police did not say what time she was last seen.
Harrison is 5’2″ and weighs 150 pounds.
She has shoulder-length black braided hair with an auburn streak on the right side of her face, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt with “12” on the front, black Vans brand shoes with white soles and a multi-colored checkered pattern.
She may be carrying a black circle cross-body purse with a metal chain strap and wearing a Minnie Mouse face mask and a black hoodie sweater with a white stripe and a gray stripe.
Anyone with information about this missing child should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.
MORE FROM CBSDFW