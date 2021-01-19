TAMPA, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Toronto Raptors shut down Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic for a 116-93 victory Monday night.

Kyle Lowry had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as the Raptors pulled away for their third straight victory. Chris Boucher added 21 points and OG Anunoby contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and much of the defensive work against Doncic, along with Stanley Johnson.

“I think what we do best is play team defense,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty easy when you go out there and guard one guy with five guys.”

Doncic, who was coming off a 36-point, 16-rebound, 15-assist triple-double in Sunday’s 117-101 loss to Chicago, scored 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting and added seven rebounds and nine assists.

“I thought he was frustrated,” Johnson said. “When you’re tearing up the league like he is and then someone does what we did, it’s frustrating.”

Rick Carlisle, coaching a Dallas team missing four players, was ejected in the first quarter.

“This is a very difficult planning situation, to try to prepare defensively in this kind of situation,” Carlisle said. “Come Wednesday, we’ll do a better job of it.”

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 23 points and nine rebounds. The Mavericks shot 37.8% with 23 turnovers and lost their third straight.

The game was tied 47-47 after a first half in which the Raptors shot 11.8% (2 for 17) from behind the arc and 19 for 32 (59.4%) from inside it.

The second half was all Raptors.

“It was nice to play well pretty much the entire second half,” said coach Nick Nurse, who mixed up the defense of Doncic.

“We worked hard to limit his touches somewhat,” Nurse said. “He didn’t seem to have the ball all the time like he does in some games … and he kicked it out a lot, which is what we wanted hm to do.”

Siakam’s short jumper midway through the third quarter broke a 59-all tie and launched a 16-2 run that put the Raptors up to stay.

Boucher and Norman Powell (17 points) led an early fourth-quarter rally that put the game away.

Carlisle’s ejection came with 58.4 seconds left in the first quarter, just after Powell had converted a running shot in the lane after a Dallas turnover.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)