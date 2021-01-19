WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Justice has released more information about the disturbing Inauguration Day plans of a Dallas man now charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Troy Anthony Smocks was arrested last week in connection with making threats regarding the riots. He has been charged with knowingly and willfully transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

In court papers, officials allege Smocks traveled to the Washington, D.C., area on January 5 and used a Parler social media account under the name “ColonelTPerez” or “@Colonel007,” to post threats on January 6 and 7 regarding the riots.

The threats included that he and others would return to the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day.

One of Smocks posts said:

“Today, January 6th, 2021, We Patriots by the millions have arrived in Washington, DC, carrying banners of support for the greatest President the World has ever known. But if we must… Many of us will return on January 19th, 2021, carrying our weapons in support of Our nation’s resolve, to which the world will never forget. We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match. However, the police are NOT our enemy, unless they choose to be!”

The online threat was viewed more than 60,900 times.

Hours after the mob breached the Capitol officials claim Smocks made the following online post:

“Today, the cowards ran as We took the Capital. They have it back now, only because We left. It wasn’t the building that We wanted. . . it was them!”

That post is believed to have been viewed at least 54,000 times.

The affidavit also says Smocks posted YouTube videos in 2020, using the alias ‘Colonel T Perez,’ where he issued a challenge to military veterans to conduct armed protest and to taunt protesters who weren’t willing to actually fire their weapons.

Investigators say Smocks made an airline reservation to depart the US for a foreign country on the morning of January 15, but the 58-year-old was taken into custody before he could leave.

The ATF and FBI is urging the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), send an email to ATF Tips or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

