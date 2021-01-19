CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have charged Juan Miguel Ramirez-Flores, 44, with murder for allegedly stabbing one of his roommates to death.
On January 12, 2021, officers were called to 1919 Walnut Plaza where 50-year-old Armando Nieto-Morales aka “Leonel Portillo” was found dead in his apartment by a friend. He had been stabbed and drowned in his bathtub.
An investigation led to Ramirez-Flores’ arrest.
He’s currently in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.
