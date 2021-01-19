DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,589 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, Jan 19.

Of those, 1,351 are confirmed cases and 238 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 208,991 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 27,223 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 1,887 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 16 more deaths were reported Tuesday.

“Updated modeling from UT Southwestern Medical Center predicts that Dallas County could have up to 1,440 hospitalized COVID patients and 2,700 new daily COVID cases by January 29,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “In addition, they show that physical distancing, mask wearing and other prevention measures have decreased transmission of COVID-19 about 65%.”

DCHHS is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, 12,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 6, there are approximately 6,000 doses remaining for the week ahead.

The first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a resident of Dallas County, who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 1 was 2,545, which is a rate of 96.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 31.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 1 (week ending 1/9/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 674 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among school nurses and nurse assistants—almost half (19) of which have been diagnosed during the past two weeks.

One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff.

One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

There are currently 111 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 3,453 residents and 1,982 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 717 have been hospitalized and 386 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Thirty-six outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 93 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Hutchins. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

