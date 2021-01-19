HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – At a news conference in Houston, Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday, Jan. 19 that officials have administered 78% of the COVID-19 vaccines allocated to the State of Texas.

The governor said the state has distributed more than 1.7 million of the vaccines. And of those, more than 1.3 million were given to residents; nearly 180,000 of those are second doses.

There are currently 78 vaccine hubs statewide, up from 28 last week.

The governor once again said that CVS and Walgreens, which are in charge of administering vaccines to patients in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, aren’t moving fast enough and must step up their efforts. He said Texas should receive an additional 843,000+ vaccines this week.

Also, officials are trying to distribute and administer the vaccine as equitably as possible among the eligible population, according to Abbott.

Abbott also said he wants to see the legislature expand the use of telehealth in the state and address the need for mental health in the state.

The state will maintain an on-going supply chain for personal protective equipment after the pandemic.

