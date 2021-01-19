NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When everyone is working from home, many of us end up eating processed foods or eating out. Health and Nutrition expert Joy Bauer says eating in quarantine is a challenge.

“I think with quarantine, everybody is focused on comfort food central.”

Swapping food items with healthy alternatives is one way to make a comforting dish healthy and guilt-free.

For example, use ground turkey instead of ground chuck for meatballs. Using zucchini noodles instead of starchy noodles or mac and cheese with spaghetti squash.

“I even I bring it over the top… I put broccoli bread crumbs on top of it and I bake it in the oven. The spaghetti squash twirls on your fork, just like spaghetti or angel hair or linguini, and it’s just perfect.”

Using cauliflower, carrot or broccoli rice instead of actual rice makes it healthier and leaving you feeling full.

“There are so many things that you can do with vegetables just being a little bit creative and then you get to enjoy all of these comfort foods that we crave and we want and we deserve.”

When it comes to snacking, Joy says people must portion control, even with healthy snacks.

“I think people have such great intentions and there’s a whole long list of healthy snacks to keep in the house.”

Snacks like string cheese, nuts, seeds, hummus or guacamole are all healthy and nutritious snacks but make sure to make a snack schedule otherwise, these can quickly add pounds.

“All of those things are so great for you, but when you are going in and out of the fridge and you’re having like 10 or 20 of them each and every day, it definitely adds up and I don’t want people to pack on the pounds.”

