PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – State health officials have chosen sites in Collin County to serve as COVID-19 vaccine hubs as soon as more doses are available.

The four hubs at Baylor Scott & White Plano, Collin County Health Services as well as the fire departments in Allen and McKinney will receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

County officials are looking at Clark Field, Plano’s high school football stadium, as a mega center to administer shots to the 130,000 people currently on a waiting list.

Only 7,000 thousand vaccine doses have been allocated to Collin County this week, 5,000 of which are going to cities and hospitals.

Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale said some front line essential workers here still haven’t received their injections.

Hale thinks the state should not be vaccinating residents until all of those in the 1A category are protected.

“Ii’m disappointed that there’s not more of a balance between the larger counties,” said Hale. “We only have 7,000 doses this week when you compare to other counties getting 20,000 to 30,000 doses.”

Collin County’s goal is to be able to administer 6,000 vaccines a day through a partnership with private medical providers and school districts.

But there’s growing frustration with the state’s allocation of vaccine doses, which last week did not include any for Collin County.

