NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee will lead a National Moment of Unity to remember and honor the nearly 400,000 people who’ve died as a result of COVID-19.
The 4:30 p.m. CST memorial will include a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.
Cities across North Texas are also taking part with memorial displays.
Landmarks in Lewisville — including City Hall, the Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater and Old Town — will be lit up in amber.
In Dallas, the bells at Thanksgiving Square, along with houses of worship across the city, will chime in unison at exactly 4:30 p.m. With residents staying home because of the pandemic, Americans are being invited to join in by lighting a candle in your window at the same time.
An amber flame will also be lit at Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas — in honor of all the victims of the novel coronavirus.
MORE FROM CBSDFW