TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men from Texas, Ryan Taylor Nichols and Alex Kirk Harkrider were arrested and face charges from the United States Attorney’s Office for their alleged criminal participation in the U.S. Capitol riots.

A witness provided both Facebook accounts to the FBI on the 7th showing both men at Capitol riots on the January 6th. Another witness called about the pair, saying, they had seen social media “showing Alex stating they were planning a civil war.”

Nichols, who’s from Longview was charged with: Conspiracy and unlawful entry with dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, aiding and abetting, civil disorder and assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

He’s alleged to have carried a can of OC/Pepper spray and a crowbar during the siege.

In a photo of the pair, Nichols is holding a red bullhorn and Harkrider is wearing a tactical vest. And in a video posted online, Nichols is yelling into the bullhorn in the direction of the large crowd, “If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon!” In yet another video shared on social media, the 30-year-old yells, “This is the second revolution right here folks! […] This is not a peaceful protest.”

There’s more video evidence showing a large crowd trying to forcefully enter the building guarding by U.S. Capitol police. In it, Nichols is seen grabbing a red aerosol canister from someone else and spraying (what is believed to be pepper spray) in the direction of federal law enforcement.

Harkrider, who’s from Carthage was charged with: conspiracy and unlawful entry with dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and aiding and abetting.

The 32-year-old shared a Snapchat video from inside the capitol, where a baton is visible inside his jacket. For the caption he wrote: “We’re in. 2 people killed already. We need all the patriots of this country to rally the fuck up and fight for our freedom or it’s gone forever. Give us liberty, or give us death. We won’t stand for it.”

Leading up to the Capitol siege Nichols shared his distrust of the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. In one photo posted by Nichols, a bullet with the words “By Bullet or Ballot, Restoration of the Republic is Coming,” are shown. He also mention the Vice President in a Facebook post on Dec. 28, writing, “Pence better do the right thing, or we’re going to MAKE you do the right thing.”

The day after the siege, Nichols took to Facebook again to debunk rumors that Antifa stormed the Capitol. “Listen up: I hear so many reports of ‘Antifa’ was storming the capital [sic] building. Know that every single person who believes that narrative have been DUPED AGAIN! Sure, there may have been some ‘Antifa’ in DC, but there wasn’t enough to ‘Storm the Capital’ [sic] themselves.”

The riot by a mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to overturn his defeat led to the evacuation and lockdown of the Capitol, and five deaths.

