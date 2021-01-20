LIVE COVERAGEJoe Biden Becomes 46th President Of The United States
CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 75-year-old woman was killed after a Chevrolet pickup crossed into her lane, striking her Kia SUV head-on.

The fatal crash happened on January 20, 2021 just after 9 a.m.

Cleburne Police and Cleburne Fire responded to the 3500 block of Weatherford Highway (SH 171 N) and found the drivers of both vehicles trapped inside with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who is from Keene, died in flight to the hospital. Authorities will release her identity after her family is notified.

The condition of the driver of the pickup truck, a 53-year-old male from Cleburne, is not known.

Preliminary investigation shows that the pickup was traveling southbound and the Kia was traveling northbound. The truck crossed into the northbound lane striking the Kia.

