ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tipster led the Arlington Police Department’s Narcotics Unit to a bust of 50 ounces of marijuana, and more than $167,000 in cash.
The call about suspicious activity taking place at a local auto mechanic shop came in on the Crime Stoppers hotline.
While officers were conducting surveillance on the business, they saw two cars arrive and then quickly leave the location. Both cars were pulled over for committing traffic violations — and officers subsequently conducted probable cause searches of each.
That’s when they found the drugs, firearm and cash.
The two drivers and the auto mechanic shop owner were arrested on various drug and weapons charges.
