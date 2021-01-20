ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A vaccine hub in Arlington will reopen Thursday, Jan. 21, after receiving a new shipment of 8,000 doses.
The supply of 5,000 “first doses” is only expected to last through Friday, Jan. 22.
Three-thousand marked as “second” doses will be administered starting Monday, Jan. 25, to first responders and others who received their initial shots last month.
The vaccination site at the Esports Stadium had been closed since last Friday afternoon after running out of available vaccine.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said this week, the county had communicated to the state it was ready to stay open, including during the holiday weekend if doses were available, but nothing arrived until Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Governor Greg Abbott visited the site last week while it was operating, using it as an example of the large hub process being rolled out across the state to deliver more doses.
All of the doses are being administered by appointment only, to people who have registered with Tarrant County.
The county has more than 300,000 people registered, and is still assigning appointments to people who registered on Dec. 31.
Arlington Fire said Wednesday it was crucial that people who receive appointments arrive during their scheduled window, to prevent lines and efficiently move people through the process.
MORE FROM CBSDFW