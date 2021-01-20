DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are currently working to repair a natural gas leak near the Fair Park area of Dallas. Around 200 residents of apartments and condominiums in the area have been evacuated.
The work is being gone near the corner of Exposition Avenue and Willow Street. The 3800 block of Commerce Street was shut down, as well as Exposition Avenue from 1st Avenue to Ash Street.
The cause of the leak is unknown at this time.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says three DART buses and the American Red Cross were called to the area to help provide transportation and assistance while the leak is being addressed.
This is a developing story and will be updated
