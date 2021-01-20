DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Wednesday reported 3,469 new COVID-19 cases, along with 30 more deaths.
Wednesday’s case count, which is the county’s second-highest daily number since the pandemic began, brings the total to 212,188. Health officials said 272 of Wednesday’s cases are considered probable.
Thirty more deaths were also reported, for a total of 1,917. The patients’ ages from ranged from 50s to 90s. All but four had underlying high risk health conditions.
According to health officials, there are currently 1,187 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals as of Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“While these are concerning numbers, and I hope the number of new cases and deaths decreases very soon, I am thankful we’ve been able to vaccinate almost 15,000 individuals at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic since last week, with thousands of more scheduled for today,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “As of this morning, we had about 3,000 doses left for the week.”
In Tarrant County, 2,074 new cases and 23 deaths were added on Wednesday. The county’s totals are now at 199,251 cases and 1,927 deaths.
