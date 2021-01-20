DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives are searching for accused killer Jesse Garcia in connection to the stabbing death of Armando Castillo on December 31, 2020.
Police found Castillo with with multiple stab wounds at 6575 C F Hawn Freeway. He was transported to Baylor Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Garcia is 26-years-old, 5’06” and weighs 135 lbs. There is an active murder warrant for him.
If anyone has any information regarding this murder or information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts, contact Dallas Police United States Marshal Task Force Agent C. Whitaker #9095, at 214-557-9314, or chelsea.whitaker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
