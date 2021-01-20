WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas congresswoman Beth Van Duyne was among House Republicans who sent a joint letter of congratulations to now-President Joe Biden, saying it’s time to work together.

Van Duyne, who won Texas’ 24th congressional seat after the November 2020 election, tweeted a letter that was signed by her and 16 other Republicans and sent to Biden before his inauguration Wednesday morning.

“As members of this freshman class, we trust that the next four years will present your administration and the 117th Congress with numerous challenges and successes, and we are hopeful that – despite our ideological differences – we may work together on behalf of the American people we are each so fortunate to serve,” the letter stated.

Our country is tired of the partisan gridlock. It's time to rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for the American people.⁰

Read the letter my colleagues and I sent to @JoeBiden congratulating him on his presidency and pledging to work together ↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/6uMwlJkEI1 — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) January 20, 2021

Van Duyne was among those who objected to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania earlier this month. The results were eventually certified, paving the way for Biden to become the 46th president.

“After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation’s capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American,” the letter stated.

“The constituencies we represent showcase the variety of thought across our great nation. From Texas to California and from Oklahoma to New York, Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses,” the letter stated.

The Republicans went on to say they hope to work with the president on more COVID-19 relief and economic recovery.

Wednesday morning’s inauguration ceremony went off without a hitch as Biden and now-Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in.

MORE FROM CBSDFW