TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He served more than a decade of a life sentence for a third-strike marijuana charge, now Ferrell D. Scott could leave prison thanks to a last-minute commutation from outgoing President Donald Trump.
The father of three from Dallas was charged with transporting shipments of marijuana in 2007. One of his co-defendants received 20 years in prison and the rest of the men involved were sentenced to less than 7 years.
But Scott received a mandatory life sentence.
A statement form the White House Press Secretary states:
This commutation is supported by former Acting United States Attorney Sam Sheldon, who prosecuted his case and wrote that he “… strongly does not believe that [Mr. Scott] deserves a mandatory life sentence.” Ms. Alice Johnson, the CAN-DO Foundation, and numerous others also support clemency for Mr. Scott. Mr. Scott has served nearly 9 years of a life imprisonment sentence for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Under today’s sentencing guidelines, it is likely that Mr. Scott would not have received such a harsh sentence.
President Obama denied the now 58-year-old’s Petition for Clemency in 2016.
Ferrell’s commutation does not mean his crime or conviction is wiped away, because he was not pardoned. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a commutation of a sentence reduces the sentence either totally or partially.
With only hours to go before leaving office, President Trump pardoned 73 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others.
Although it was rumored that he might pardon himself, that did not happen. Nor were there pre-emptive pardons for members of his family, including sons Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, or his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Dallas State Rep. Rafael Anchía Files Bill To Remove Confederate Monuments From Capitol Grounds
- North Texan Islam Said Pleads Guilty To Helping His Father Yaser Said Avoid Arrest In Daughters’ Murders
- Gov. Greg Abbott Says He’s Offended By Vetting Of Texas National Guard In DC