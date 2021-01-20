WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Trump is leaving Washington, D.C. aboard Air Force One Wednesday morning for the last time as president, hours after he pardoned 73 people, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and rapper Lil Wayne, and commuted the sentences of 70 others.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday ahead of his inauguration, heading to the Lincoln Memorial for a ceremony honoring the 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. In brief remarks, Mr. Biden emphasized the need for the nation to “heal.”
