ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington will host a socially distanced, come-and-go community event next Monday, Jan. 25, to welcome the city’s new Chief of Police Al Jones.
Chief Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, began his new job in Arlington on Jan. 11.
The event, open to the public, is set from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center at 1200 Ballpark Way.
Those who attend the chief’s community welcome event will have their temperature checked and are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines inside the facility to help protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
