INDIANAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kristaps Porzingis is finding a rhythm. The All-Star forward posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds and lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-111 victory at Indiana on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas snapped its first three-game losing streak in almost two years.

The short-handed Pacers have lost two straight by double digits, their two most lopsided losses of the season. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points and Domantis Sabonis finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, giving him a franchise-record 14 in a row.

Dallas took the lead for good on the final basket of the third quarter and pulled away with an 11-4 run in the fourth.

The Mavericks were in control most of the night after using an early 15-3 run to take a 37-22 lead late in the first quarter.

Indiana closed the deficit to 65-63 at the half, then took its first lead when Edmond Sumner’s 3-pointer broke a 67-all tie early in the third. It didn’t last long.

Porzingis scored all of the Mavericks points in a 9-2 run and Dallas eventually extended the margin to 84-76.

Again, the Pacers charged back, tying the score at 86 on Brogdon’s second 3 of the game, taking an 89-88 lead on his next 3 and then making it 91-88 when Brogdon made a layup.

But Dallas answered with a 13-3 run to make it 101-94 and gradually pulled away late to seal it.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic appeared to hurt his left knee three times during the game. He limped around briefly each time but still managed to finish the game. … Trey Burke scored 22 points off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 points. … Dallas played without Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson because of COVID-19 protocols. … The Mavs are 5-1 when scoring at least 110 points.

