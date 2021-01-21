McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) — Four COVID-19 vaccine hubs, approved by the Texas Department of State Health Services, are open and providing vaccinations in Collin County.

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is operating a vaccine hub at the CCHCS clinic in McKinney — but appointments have already been made for those doses. The CCHCS hub will relocate to Plano ISD’s John Clark Stadium next week.

The City of McKinney received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and is operating a vaccine hub at the McKinney ISD football stadium.

The City of Allen also received 2,000 doses of the vaccine and is operating a hub at the Allen ISD football stadium.

Nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at Baylor Scott & White Health. The facility is operating a vaccine hub at the BSW facility in Frisco.

Collin County developed a cooperative vaccine partnership with 29 other local jurisdictions to provide vaccinations to all residents of Collin County and Texas. Included in the partnership are 24 local cities (Anna, Blue Ridge, Celina, Fairview, Farmersville, Frisco, Josephine, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Nevada, New Hope, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Prosper, Richardson, Sachse, Saint Paul, Weston, and Wylie), four local school districts (Frisco ISD, McKinney ISD, Plano, ISD, Wylie ISD), and Collin College.

Collin County and its partner agencies have the capacity to administer 6,000 vaccine doses per day at each location.

The vaccine hubs operated by Collin County and the City of McKinney have been and will continue to schedule vaccination appointments from a wait list. The list is open to all Texans who are eligible according to the DSHS Phase 1A and Phase 1B definitions.

The City of Allen and Baylor Scott & White Health are not using a wait list system. For more information about the City of Allen vaccine registration process, Collin County residents can visit the city website or call 214-509-4400. More information about the Baylor Scott & White vaccine registration process is available on the BSW website or by calling 844-279-8222.

