(CBSDFW.COM) – In the face of the pandemic, many are looking for answers about their health and lingering symptoms.

“I actually just searched on Facebook for COVID survivors and because I was having so many just strange symptoms,” said Billi Phillips, a COVID-19 survivor from Amarillo.

Many Texans have found comfort in a Facebook page called “Covid Survivors from Texas.” So far, the page has grown to about 3,000 people. Most of them are looking for answers about the unknown symptoms they’re experiencing.

“I thought I was going crazy, my husband didn’t have COVID so he doesn’t understand. And I would mention [symptoms] to him and he just he didn’t know what to say. So, the group actually has helped a lot my sanity alone,” said Barbara Wenzel, a COVID-19 survivor from El Paso.

The page is meant to bring a sense of community and comfort.

It was started by Miranda Erlanson who says she wishes she had those two things during her COVID-19 journey.

Her case caused a rare complication that made most her body go numb for months. She’s now relearning to walk.

“I didn’t want anyone to fight alone. So I just made my group,” said Erlanson. “I just met my new family really. My survivor family.”

The members say it’s that sense of understanding that keeps the page a safe place.

“It’s good to be able to speak to people that understand because everyone goes through it differently,” said Casey White, a COVID-19 survivor from Anna.

If you’re in Texas and are interested in joining, you can do so here.

