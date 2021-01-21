CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright said Thursday, Jan. 22, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Wright announced in July 2020 he was battling lung cancer and was hospitalized in Sept. 2020 for complications surrounding his cancer treatment.

In a statement Thursday about his COVID-19 diagnosis, Rep. Wright said he’s been in quarantine since last Friday, Jan. 15 and so far is experiencing “minor symptoms.”

Congressman Ron Wright (CBS 11)

Here is his full statement on the matter:

“This morning, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an individual with the virus last week.

I have been in quarantine since Friday and will continue to quarantine until my doctors and medical professionals give me the okay to return to work.

I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week. I encourage everyone to keep following CDC guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day.”

