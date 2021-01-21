ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright said Thursday, Jan. 22, he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Wright announced in July 2020 he was battling lung cancer and was hospitalized in Sept. 2020 for complications surrounding his cancer treatment.
In a statement Thursday about his COVID-19 diagnosis, Rep. Wright said he’s been in quarantine since last Friday, Jan. 15 and so far is experiencing “minor symptoms.”
Here is his full statement on the matter:
“This morning, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an individual with the virus last week.
I have been in quarantine since Friday and will continue to quarantine until my doctors and medical professionals give me the okay to return to work.
I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week. I encourage everyone to keep following CDC guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day.”
