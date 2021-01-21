AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday hosted a roundtable discussion with law enforcement and public safety advocates about upcoming legislative priorities, such as bail reform.

According to the governor’s office, Abbott and the participants talked about ways to support law enforcement and to combat defunding efforts.

The governor also said he is looking to reform the bail system in Texas during this year’s legislative session. He said he wants to expand the criteria that judges consider when setting bail and increase qualifications of judges who can set bail.

“Here in Texas, we will never turn our back on our law enforcement officers,” Abbott said. “Texas will always be a law-and-order state, and we must lead the way for the rest of the nation when it comes to supporting our police. The government’s number one responsibility is to keep its citizens safe, and we will not allow cities to recklessly defund the police and put innocent lives in danger. We must also act this session to reform a broken bail system that allows dangerous criminals to go free, and I applaud Senator Whitmire and Representatives Kacal and Murr for their leadership on this important issue. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature this session to build a safer future for the Lone Star State.”

Those in attendance at the roundtable included Frederick Frazier, vice president of the Dallas Police Association, and Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.

