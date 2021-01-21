DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Senator John Cornyn said Thursday, Jan. 21, he doesn’t believe former President Donald Trump incited the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“Incitement involves a state of mind and intention,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am not seeing anything to indicate that the President intended to initiate a riot on the Capitol.”

All Democrats and 10 Republicans in the U.S. House voted to impeach the President for a history-making second time last week, blaming him for the deadly riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not sent the article of impeachment to the Senate yet.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed delaying the start of the Senate impeachment trial until February.

The trial schedule though is now up to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

During an interview with CBS 11, Cornyn criticized the House for not holding hearings and bringing forward witnesses before the vote.

“They want the Senate to make a decision based I assume on social media postings and based on what we saw on television. Again, I just think it’s indicative of the rush to judgment here in a topic that is very, very important to our country.”

Some legal scholars say a President can be tried for impeachment in the Senate after leaving office, while other scholars say the Senate cannot because former Presidents are private citizens.

Cornyn said this is an unprecedented situation and expressed his concerns about moving forward.

“This is not just about President Trump. Once a precedent is set, then that’s what Congress does. We follow precedents, and I think we need to think more deeply about what the consequences of this would be for future Congresses and future Presidents.”

Senator Cornyn also defended Senator Ted Cruz, who’s come under fire by Democrats for leading a group of Republicans in the Senate in objecting to certifying the 2020 election.

Senate Democrats Call For Ethics Investigation Of Texas’ Ted Cruz, Missouri’s Josh Hawley ‘To Fully Understand Role’ In Capitol Attack

Cornyn disagrees with those who are calling on Senator Cruz to resign or be expelled.

Senator Cruz has said he isn’t stepping down.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH SEN. CORNYN HERE

