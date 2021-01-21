DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating after a passerby found a woman’s body shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Police said someone at 8200 Forest Lane, just east of Central Expressway near the Forest Lane DART station, said they saw a body in the creek underneath the train tracks.
Investigators came out and then called Dallas Fire-Rescue to remove the body from the creek.
Police said it’s not clear when or how the woman died and she has not been identified.
The area where the body was found is also close to a homeless camp.
No other details have been released.
MORE FROM CBSDFW