(CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas native and Vanderbilt football kicker Sarah Fuller got an opportunity to take part in history as she introduced Vice President Kamala Harris during an inauguration celebration Wednesday evening.

In a video message, Fuller, who became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, welcomed the first-ever female vice president during the “Celebrating America” event on television.

“Seeing other women break barriers and be the first at what they do inspired me and gave me the strength to succeed,” Fuller said in the video. “That’s why it is such an honor to introduce a true groundbreaker and after 232 years of waiting being able to say these words, our nation’s first woman vice president, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Fuller, a former soccer star at Wylie High School, is a goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team and helped the team win the Southeastern Conference tournament.

She made history on Nov. 28, 2020 when she became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game after the kicked off the second half of Vanderbilt’s game against Missouri.

On Dec. 12, she became the first woman to score after the kicked an extra point in the first quarter of the game against Tennessee.

