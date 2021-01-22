FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Alicia Landry, who passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, Jan. 21, was the one responsible for her husband, legendary Cowboys head coach Tom Landry’s trademark look.

The fedora he wore while pacing the sidelines during Cowboys games for 29 seasons, was Alicia’s idea.

“It started in New York, it was cold.” Alicia Landry explained to CBS 11 about her husband’s sideline coaching attire back in 2016.

“He would wear a hat in New York. Somebody wrote in and said he should wear a cowboy hat. I said ‘no, no, no, that’s too trite, you’re just gonna wear a fedora,” she said.

The fedora became an instant identifier for Tom Landry.

It’s also inspiration for the trophy that is awarded annually to the Landry Award winner to the North Texas high school football player of the year.

This year, the Landry Award will be presented on Saturday, January 30 at 11 p.m. on CBS 11.

CBS 11 is honored that Alicia and son Tom Landry, Jr. have allowed the Landry name to be used in the presentation of the Landry Award since 2010.

Her presence at future award ceremonies will be missed.

CBS 11 will work to ensure that the spirit of the award will continue to tribute Tom, Alicia and the Landry name.

