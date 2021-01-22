WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after Maryland Rep. Andy Harris was found with a gun at the new security checkpoint outside the House chamber Thursday.

“The USCP is investigating the matter,” officials told WJZ.

Harris confirmed that he carries a weapon for “security reasons.” In a statement, his office said,”

“Because his and his family’s lives have been threatened by someone who has been released awaiting trial, for security reasons, the Congressman never confirms whether he nor anyone else he’s with are carrying a firearm for self-defense. As a matter of public record, he has a Maryland Handgun Permit. And the congressman always complies with the House metal detectors and wanding. The Congressman has never carried a firearm on the House floor.”