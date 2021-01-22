PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A beloved elementary school crossing guard in Plano has died at the age of 79 due to complications from COVID-19, police announced Friday.
Police said Bob Manus, who was with the city’s crossing guard program for 16 years, “was very special to the Brinker Elementary community.”
“His role helping children get safely across the street on their way to and from school was the most important thing to him. His dedication was truly admirable,” police said on Facebook. “Many Brinker moms have been looking out for Mr. Manus through the years, offering him a helping hand to meet his need.”
According to police, Manus had been in the ICU at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Frisco for several weeks.
“He will be sorely missed by the Plano Police Crossing Guard program, the City of Plano and all those who knew him,” police said.
MORE FROM CBSDFW