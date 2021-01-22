NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The pandemic has greatly limited access to local and state government offices and resulted in a waiver being granted for expired driver licenses and identification cards… but that grace period is coming to an end.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that the waiver on expiration dates for DLs and IDs will end on April 14, 2021. With that in mind, officials are urging customers who need to renew to make an appointment immediately.

The waiver, granted in March of last year, applied to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

The push for residents whose documents have already expired, coupled with individuals renewing their information on-time will likely lead to longer than normal waits. To assist customers needing DL services, designated offices are now offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Locations across North Texas offering extended hours include —

CARROLLTON

DALLAS SOUTH

DENTON

FORT WORTH MEGA

FORT WORTH SOUTH

GARLAND MEGA CENTER

GARLAND REGIONAL

GRAND PRAIRIE

HURST

LAKEWORTH

MCKINNEY

PLANO

The participating offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions.

All in-office services are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations.

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 866-357-3639 (866-DL-RENEW). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW