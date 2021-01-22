DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,065 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Friday, Jan 22.

Of those, 1,843 are confirmed cases and 222 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 215,443 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 28,283 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 1,975 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 31 more deaths were reported Friday.

The county also reported three more confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which is 70% more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

A total of four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

“As I have said before, January and February will be our toughest months for the COVID-19 pandemic but the decisions we make today will determine our numbers within the next two weeks,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 1 was 2,612, which is a rate of 99.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 31.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 1 (week ending 1/9/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,284 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 678 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December.

There are currently 114 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 3,453 residents and 1,982 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 717 have been hospitalized and 386 have died.

About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Twenty-eight outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 120 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Friday include the following:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in an area hospital.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of University Park. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She expired in the facility.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

