MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Mesquite Mayor Bob Beard has passed away, the city announced Friday, Jan. 22.

Beard served as City Council member from 1967 – 1973 and as Mayor from 1973 – 1977.

He also served the Mesquite community as a volunteer on the Executive Committee of the Parkland Hospital Bond Election Committee.

Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer said, “Mayor Bob Beard gave many years of dedicated service to the people of Mesquite, both as a councilman and later as Mayor. His legacy of hard work and leadership will not be forgotten. Mesquite is a better place to live and work because of Bob Beard. I’m honored to have known this good man. On behalf of the entire City organization and the Mesquite City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Beard family.”

City of Mesquite flags located at its facilities will be flown at half-staff through Sunday evening.

The City’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Wayne Larson, said he did not know how old Beard was.

