CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:cocaine, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Lucia Trinidad Gamez
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A disturbance call led to the arrest of Lucia Trinidad Gamez, 22, for Possession of a Controlled Substance on Jan. 17, 2020.

Lucia Trinidad Gamez, 22 (credit: Hood County Sheriff’s Office)

Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found Gamez in the 4400 block of Carter Ct. They said she was in possession of 1.9 grams of cocaine.
Gamez was arrested and charged.

CBSDFW.com Staff