GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A disturbance call led to the arrest of Lucia Trinidad Gamez, 22, for Possession of a Controlled Substance on Jan. 17, 2020.
Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found Gamez in the 4400 block of Carter Ct. They said she was in possession of 1.9 grams of cocaine.
Gamez was arrested and charged.
She posted her $10,000 bond and is currently out of jail.
