WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will send the article of impeachment against former President Trump to the Senate on Monday, a move that would likely foil efforts by Republican Senate leadership to delay the start of the trial until February.

Schumer had earlier on Friday announced that Pelosi had told him the House would send the articles over on Monday.

The House voted to impeach Trump on the sole charge of incitement of insurrection on January 13, the week after a mob of the president’s supporters overran the U.S. Capitol in an attack that resulted in the deaths of five people.

