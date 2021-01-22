FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who police said shot at a Verizon store in Flower Mound Friday morning.
Police said they responded to the store at 5891 Long Prairie Road just before 10:45 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Arriving officers found a single round had been fired at an exterior wall of the store by an unknown suspect.
There were no injuries reported at the scene.
Police said the suspect fled the location southbound on Long Prairie Road in a blue Mercury sedan with tinted windows. He’s described as a man in his 30s with a heavy set and he was seen wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, a black mask, and grey clothes.
