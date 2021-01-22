CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Aaliyah Nicole Alejandro, Crime, Darius Terel Dorsey, Drugs, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hood County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested Darius Terel Dorsey, 28, and Aaliyah Nicole Alejandro, 26, and charged them with Possession of Marijuana.

Darius Terel Dorsey and Aaliyah Nicole Alejandro (credit: Hood County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Both were in possession of 16 pounds of marijuana, according to law enforcement.

Their felony bond was $15,000 each.

Both Dorsey and Alejandro are in jail.

