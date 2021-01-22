HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hood County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested Darius Terel Dorsey, 28, and Aaliyah Nicole Alejandro, 26, and charged them with Possession of Marijuana.
Both were in possession of 16 pounds of marijuana, according to law enforcement.
Their felony bond was $15,000 each.
Both Dorsey and Alejandro are in jail.
