AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday announced a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s halt on the deportation of illegal immigrants.

According to his office, Paxton filed a complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law. Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” Paxton said. “DHS itself has previously acknowledged that such a freeze on deportations will cause concrete injuries to Texas. I am confident that these unlawful and perilous actions cannot stand. The rule of law and security of our citizens must prevail.”

I told @DHSgov and @JoeBiden last night to rescind its deportation freeze, which is unconstitutional, illegal, and bad for Texas and the nation. They didn’t budge. So #Texas is bringing them to court. Here’s our lawsuit: https://t.co/oR2cfG85Bz — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 22, 2021

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he wanted to “reset” policies on who should be deported by rescinding an order from former President Donald Trump that broadened who officials could deport.

Paxton sent a letter to Acting Department of Homeland Security David Pekoske, saying “This complete abdication of the Department of Homeland Security’s obligation to enforce federal immigration law is unlawful and will seriously irreparably harm the State of Texas and its citizens.”

In a memo on Wednesday, Pekoske issued new guidance that would have officials focus deportation efforts on those who pose a national security threat and have been convicted of certain crimes. The deportation freeze also does not apply to migrants who unlawfully entered the U.S. on or after Nov. 1, 2020.

Paxton’s complaint can be read here.

