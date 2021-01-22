SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Central Texas man has surrendered to the FBI after video allegedly showed him participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection two weeks ago.
The federal complaint accused Christopher Ray Grider, 39, of Eddy, Texas, of willful depredation of federal property, remaining in a restricted area unlawfully, and violent entry in the January 6 riot.
Grider surrendered to federal agents in San Antonio Wednesday and remained in the Bastrop County Jail, near Austin, pending an initial court appearance Friday before a federal magistrate.
In an affidavit filed Thursday in Washington district court, an FBI agent reported that social media video showed Grider handing a helmet to a man attempting to break a glass window into the House chambers. The affidavit says another man took the helmet and “proceeded to use it to strike the glass doors…breaking the glass that [Ashli] Babbitt eventually attempted to jump through” before she was shot.
In a video conference interview, he told CBS affiliate KWTX-TV in Waco that he was just a few feet when Babbitt was shot.
The documents say, “Video footage also captured how Grider attempted to push open the doors and then kick the doors in an attempt to breach the entrance leading to House Chamber where members of Congress were located.”
