AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — After holding socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020, Dave Chappelle moved the gig to Texas for the winter. Now his performances at an open entertainment space have been canceled because the comedian tested positive for the coronavirus just before his show scheduled for January 21.

Chappelle performed the first of five shows on Wednesday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin and was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday. According to his representative, Carla Sims, the 47 year old is quarantining and is asymptomatic.

Because Chappelle had implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team, he was able to “immediately respond” by quarantining, Sims said.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the cancelations, saying the shows would be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSDFW