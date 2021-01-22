(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Defense has announced the death of Staff Sgt. Timothy Luke Manchester, 34, of Austin who was supporting Operation Spartan Shield.
Manchester died Jan. 20, 2021, in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, in a non-combat related incident.
The DOD said the incident is under investigation.
Manchester was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 36th Infantry Division, Camp Mabry, Texas.
This isn’t the first soldier stationed in Kuwait to die this year. Army Central Command said that Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez, 28, of Dallas died Jan. 11 during a routine troop movement in a commercial vehicle near Camp Buehring. Two other troops were also injured in the accident.
