DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County ended its deadliest week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with 1,920 new cases and 21 more deaths.

Health officials said there were 138 deaths to the virus this week. There have been a total of 1,996 deaths due to COVID-19.

“As we have said for weeks, January and February will be our darkest months. This week is our deadliest week thus far,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,920 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 21 Deaths,

Including 395 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/DTEKiQ0kXy — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 23, 2021

The two youngest patients in the latest death count were a Richardson man in his 40s who was hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions and a Dallas woman in her 40s who was found dead in her home and had underlying conditions.

The county also added 1,920 new cases on Saturday, bringing that total to 216,968. The total is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. According to health officials, 395 of Saturday’s count are considered probable.

Health officials said there are currently 1,212 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals in Dallas County.

In Tarrant County, 2,155 cases and 21 deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 205,329 and 2,012 deaths.

