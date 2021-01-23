DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas Saturday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at the Canyon Creek Apartments on Stone Canyon Road at around 1:40 a.m. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in his face.
The victim, identified as 20-year-old Tommy Elijah Gouge, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Timothy Kaylon Valdez and he was booked into Dallas County jail for murder. His bond has not yet been set.
