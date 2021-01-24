KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A couple found a body while looking at a house under construction Saturday in Texas.
The dead man was discovered in a drainage ditch in the late afternoon behind the home in Katy in the 18600 block of Parma Creek Trail, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Brown told reporters. The body appeared to have been in the ditch for several days.
“The individual had obviously suffered some form of trauma, but as of right now we’re not really sure what happened to the individual,” Brown said.
The man was not immediately identified, and it’s unclear how he died. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Brown said investigators will look at footage from nearby security cameras in search of clues about how the man died. Brown said the neighborhood is a newly constructed area.
Katy is about 30 miles west of Houston.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
