HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after police said a woman was found dead in the breezeway of an apartment complex in Haltom City Saturday evening.
Police said they responded to a report about a person lying on the floor in front of a unit at around 9:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northern Cross Boulevard.
Arriving officers found the woman, who has not yet been identified, with “signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. Further details have not yet been released.
MORE FROM CBSDFW