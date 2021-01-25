NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CVS Health has administered the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses to nearly 8,000 skilled nursing facilities in Texas and across the country.

Here in Texas CVS Health partnered with some 2,000 long-term care facilities across the state. Since the state authorized the program to begin on December 28, the group has completed administering the first doses for all 581 skilled-nursing facilities, with second doses well underway.

This week CVS will finish the first doses for nearly 90% of all the 1,431 assisted-living and other long-term care facilities with whom the group serves.

“We’ve administered nearly two million shots to one of our most vulnerable populations through onsite and, in many cases, room-to-room visits,” said Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health executive vice president. “Our dedicated health care professionals are reaching long-term care residents and staff as soon as possible based on activation dates selected by the states.”

First doses at all long-term care facilities that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations – more than 40,000 in total – will be complete by mid-February.

