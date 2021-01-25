GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Granbury City Council recently unanimously voted to adopt Ordinance 21-09, which funds a Utilities Payment Assistance Program for City of Granbury utility customers.

During the meeting, Granbury Deputy City Manager Michael Ross explained, “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many of our citizens losing their jobs and being unable to work. As a result, many are unable to pay their utility bills at times … electric, water, and solid waste.”

The program, which will be administered by Mission Granbury, Inc., is designed to help those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by paying a portion of their utility bill.

“What we’re proposing here is to partner with Mission Granbury, who has extensive experience in applying these types of programs. We ask that you approve $40,000 to send to Mission Granbury, in grant funds, from our utility fund, that would be available to assist low income and out of work individuals, after being thoroughly vetted by Mission Granbury,” said Ross.

The payments would be limited in scope and would only be paid to those who have applied through Mission Granbury and been approved.

Mayor Nin Hulett asked how applicants are evaluated for the program.

Mission Granbury Executive Director Dusti Scovel answered, “We have seasoned case managers who will help people apply for assistance. We have a United Cooperative grant, which is set up similarly. Customers must fill out a registration form so we can get them in our system and provide a photo ID, household budget information that includes income, expenses and employment status for everyone in the household. We will also ask if their situation is a result of COVID-19. The utility bill must also be in their name.”

