DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas City Council has called a special meeting for the evening of January 25, as the city prepares to receive more of the COVID-19 vaccine and open another hub distribution location later this week.

A new vaccine hub opens Thursday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas and the city has plans to vaccinate some 5,000 residents who have appointments.

Mayor Eric Johnson said, “It’s straightforward. We’re going to do it by the book and strictly by the book.”

The Mayor said he wants the operation of the new hub to be transparent and equitable, this after a run-in with county officials over resident eligibility at the Fair Park mega site.

The 5,000 people scheduled to get vaccinated on Thursday were pulled from a list of more than 300,000 who have registered.

Dallas officials said they focused on outreach and getting those who need the vaccine the most registered. Last Friday, volunteers took part in a registration event that targeted people in underserved communities and those with limited resources.

Community activist Leslie Cannon said, “We’re talking about individuals who don’t have e-mail addresses, they’ve never signed onto Facebook. They don’t know what any of these things are.”

During the Dallas City Council special meeting leaders are expected to discuss the vaccine plans moving forward. The meeting, which will take place over video conference, begins at 7:00 p.m.

